BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 5.2%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.55. 96,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,599,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

