Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $33,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

