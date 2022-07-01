Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 19,784 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.32% of F5 worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in F5 by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in F5 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in F5 by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.38. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.47 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $905,416. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet cut F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

