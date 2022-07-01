Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $46.18 Million Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CorVel were worth $46,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CorVel by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average of $166.61.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at $357,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,585 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

