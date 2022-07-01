Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $43.28 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,462 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 35,472 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in American Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of AXP opened at $138.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

