Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

