Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.74 and a 200 day moving average of $285.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

