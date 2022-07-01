Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,083 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter worth $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

