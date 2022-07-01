Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 4,756 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.89% of Lancaster Colony worth $36,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $128.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $149.60.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

