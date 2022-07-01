Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 149,126 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 636,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,126 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $46,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.14 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

