Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 11,427 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.53% of The Ensign Group worth $26,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after buying an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,827,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

