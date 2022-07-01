Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 2,740 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.27% of Signature Bank worth $48,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY opened at $179.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.45. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.85.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

