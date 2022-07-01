Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 19,386 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $161.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

