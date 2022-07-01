Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Shares of BXP opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.83. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 255,311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $421,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

