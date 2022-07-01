Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $318.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $380.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAM. Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $456.29.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

NYSE:SAM opened at $302.97 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $1,017.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $5,051,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 19.5% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.