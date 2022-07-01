Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.83

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.83 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 18159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,277,105. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.