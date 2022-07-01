BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,450,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

