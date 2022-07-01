BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 76.0% in June

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 350,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter.

BBN traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,544. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

