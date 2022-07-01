Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 161,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $20,239,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,614,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,787,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,232,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 815.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

