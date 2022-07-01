Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BTT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 161,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $27.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
