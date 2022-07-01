Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 137.3% in June

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 137.3% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 693,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $20.51.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
