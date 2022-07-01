BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Achieves $751,382.81

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00046875 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.