Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.41 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00027712 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $65.41 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001701 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

