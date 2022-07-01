Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.23

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.23 and traded as high as C$9.54. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 1,532,471 shares traded.

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.55.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.99%.

In other news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000. Insiders have sold 525,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,000 over the last quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.