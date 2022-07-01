BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 4.4%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 209,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 242,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.