BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Trading Up 4.4%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 209,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 242,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSGM)
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
