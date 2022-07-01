Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Biocept in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.66.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biocept by 27.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.52% of the company’s stock.
About Biocept (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
