Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.85. Bio-Path shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 49,541 shares traded.

BPTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.