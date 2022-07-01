Binemon (BIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $713,289.00

Binemon (BIN) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $713,289.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00189261 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.01141159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00081346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016084 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

