BinaryX Market Capitalization Achieves $233.30 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $233.30 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $115.33 or 0.00573506 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005687 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00165197 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

