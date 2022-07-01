BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Up 7.8%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.46. 17,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,542,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $69,178.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,589 shares of company stock worth $562,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

