Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

