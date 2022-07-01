BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 8.89 and last traded at 8.89. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.41.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of BICO Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 254 target price for the company.

Get BICO Group AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 10.64.

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bio convergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation. The Laboratory Solutions segment offers 3D bioprinters, hybrid microscopes, single-cell dispensing instruments, and liquid handling instruments, as well as services and related consumables, such as bioinks, reagents, microscope lenses, software, printheads, and 3D reconstructed human tissues for applications in regulatory testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.