Berenberg Bank Raises RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Price Target to GBX 150

RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPS Group from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

RPSGF opened at 1.19 on Monday. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of 1.19 and a fifty-two week high of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.23.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

