Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN) Insider David Harris Purchases 44,642 Shares

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) insider David Harris acquired 44,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £20,088.90 ($24,645.93).

On Tuesday, May 10th, David Harris acquired 30,534 shares of Bens Creek Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £19,847.10 ($24,349.28).

Shares of BEN traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 44 ($0.54). 22,216,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.15. Bens Creek Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.32).

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

