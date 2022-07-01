Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLTE stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

