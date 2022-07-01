Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BLTE stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $35.20.
About Belite Bio (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belite Bio (BLTE)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.