Belvedere Trading LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned about 0.07% of Viant Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

DSP stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.