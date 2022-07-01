Belvedere Trading LLC Reduces Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Belvedere Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,287 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $47,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 662,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.69. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.53 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 173.46%. Analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

DM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Desktop Metal (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.