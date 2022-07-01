Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 18,471 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

