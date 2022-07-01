Belvedere Trading LLC Increases Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CAE by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.