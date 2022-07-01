Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 497,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48.

