Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44), RTT News reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,220. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

