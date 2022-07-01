BCK Partners Inc. Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.23 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

