BCK Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,862 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

