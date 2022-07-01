Barclays Trims Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Target Price to €57.00

Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €62.00 ($65.96) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at $66.00 on Friday.
