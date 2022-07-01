Barclays Trims Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Target Price to €57.00

Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from €62.00 ($65.96) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GRUPF remained flat at $66.00 on Friday.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising MP3 players, headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

