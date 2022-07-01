Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($53.98) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.01) to GBX 3,675 ($45.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,845.50 ($47.18).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,519.50 ($43.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,189.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,455.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,232.23. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.72).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.