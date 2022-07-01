Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.73

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.00. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 139,871 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.7319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

