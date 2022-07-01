Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,776 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $127,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 675,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,358,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $249.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

