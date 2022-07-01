Bank of America Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.80 Price Target

Bank of America set a €4.80 ($5.11) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($7.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of LHA stock opened at €5.56 ($5.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of €10.32 ($10.98).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

