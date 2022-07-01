Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Banano has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $76,798.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00185086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00565116 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,494.52 or 1.00052222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,941,886 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

