Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.10 Billion Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371,716 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 10.36% of Service Co. International worth $1,096,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

