Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702,247 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.54% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $1,295,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,582. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.50 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.11.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

